Private Capital Group LLC Sells 4,475 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $872,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $408,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

