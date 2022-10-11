Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 988,373 shares.The stock last traded at $46.41 and had previously closed at $50.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $1,533,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,731,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,501,646.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,755 shares of company stock worth $6,715,839. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

