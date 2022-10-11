PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.46

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.55. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGRU shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.40 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
