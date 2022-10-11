ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $32.98

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.98, but opened at $31.90. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 15,967 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 844.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Read More

