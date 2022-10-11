PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0816 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTAIY opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

