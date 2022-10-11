PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0816 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
PT Astra International Tbk Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTAIY opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $10.76.
About PT Astra International Tbk
