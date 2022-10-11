Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PUM. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday.

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €46.82 ($47.78) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is €60.22 and its 200 day moving average is €65.64. Puma has a 52 week low of €45.64 ($46.57) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($117.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

