Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.UN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.83 and last traded at C$8.73. Approximately 36,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 81,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.73.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile
Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.
