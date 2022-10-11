QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.2% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $37,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.21.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

