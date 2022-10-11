QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.0% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Colony Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in QUALCOMM by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 79,643 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 56,413 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.21.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $5.01 on Tuesday, reaching $109.59. 122,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,183,176. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

