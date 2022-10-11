Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.36

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 7264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. HSBC cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 879.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 912,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 819,336 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $39,970,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.