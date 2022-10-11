Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.56

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 161426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QTRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.40 million and a PE ratio of 10.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.04.

Quarterhill Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Rusty Lewis purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$265,711.35. In other news, Director Rusty Lewis purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$265,711.35. Also, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,642.36.

About Quarterhill

(Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.