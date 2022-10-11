Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.69

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.69 and last traded at C$24.69, with a volume of 217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.75.

Quebecor Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23. The firm has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

