Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Position Increased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,906,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the period. Quipt Home Medical accounts for 2.9% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 8.64% of Quipt Home Medical worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QIPT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Quipt Home Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.45.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 3.1 %

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

QIPT traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.06. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,879. The stock has a market cap of $144.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 0.47. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

