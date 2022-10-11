RaceFi (RACEFI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $425,311.00

RaceFi (RACEFI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, RaceFi has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One RaceFi token can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RaceFi has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $425,311.00 worth of RaceFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RaceFi Token Profile

RaceFi was first traded on April 9th, 2021. RaceFi’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for RaceFi is racefi.io. The Reddit community for RaceFi is https://reddit.com/r/racefi/. RaceFi’s official Twitter account is @racefi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for RaceFi is racefi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling RaceFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RaceFi (RACEFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. RaceFi has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RaceFi is 0.0177628 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $232,037.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://racefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RaceFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RaceFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RaceFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

