Rangers Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.96 Million (RPG)

Rangers Protocol (RPG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Rangers Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rangers Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00007732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rangers Protocol has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $1,338.00 worth of Rangers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rangers Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Rangers Protocol

Rangers Protocol launched on October 7th, 2021. Rangers Protocol’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,365,796 tokens. The official message board for Rangers Protocol is medium.com/rangersprotocol. Rangers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rangersprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rangers Protocol is rangersprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Rangers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rangers Protocol (RPG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rangers Protocol has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 972,829.50747222 in circulation. The last known price of Rangers Protocol is 1.46216233 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $603.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rangersprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rangers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rangers Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rangers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rangers Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rangers Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.