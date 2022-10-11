Raymond James Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $100.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.73.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of AMD stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $164.46.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.