Raymond James Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $100.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.73.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

