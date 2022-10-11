Raymond James Trims AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Target Price to $25.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.37 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity at AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,933,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,757,000 after purchasing an additional 96,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,255,000 after acquiring an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after acquiring an additional 334,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,093,000 after acquiring an additional 130,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,400,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 134,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

See Also

