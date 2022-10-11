Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Shares of RTX traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.36. The stock had a trading volume of 80,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,491. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

