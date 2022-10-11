Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $84.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.