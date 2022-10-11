Rbicycle Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $184,022.20 (CYCLE)

Rbicycle (CYCLE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Rbicycle has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Rbicycle token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Rbicycle has a total market capitalization of $184,022.20 and $29,000.00 worth of Rbicycle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003064 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070156 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10725208 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034343 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rbicycle Token Profile

Rbicycle was first traded on April 30th, 2022. The official website for Rbicycle is rbicycle.io. Rbicycle’s official Twitter account is @rbicycleio.

Rbicycle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rbicycle (CYCLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rbicycle has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Rbicycle is 0.0038338 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://rbicycle.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rbicycle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rbicycle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rbicycle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

