Realm (REALM) Price Tops $0.0139 on Top Exchanges

Realm (REALM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Realm has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Realm has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $159,425.00 worth of Realm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realm token can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Realm alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003177 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Realm Token Profile

Realm launched on September 13th, 2021. Realm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,738,088 tokens. Realm’s official website is www.realm.art. Realm’s official message board is enter-realm.medium.com. Realm’s official Twitter account is @enter_realm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Realm Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Realm (REALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Realm has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Realm is 0.01461324 USD and is down -5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $202,487.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.realm.art.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.