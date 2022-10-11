Realm (REALM) Price Tops $0.0139 on Top Exchanges

Realm (REALM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Realm has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Realm has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $159,425.00 worth of Realm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realm token can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003177 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Realm Token Profile
Realm launched on September 13th, 2021. Realm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,738,088 tokens. Realm’s official website is www.realm.art. Realm’s official message board is enter-realm.medium.com. Realm’s official Twitter account is @enter_realm and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Realm Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
