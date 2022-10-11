Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Up 4.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $48.00. The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 11,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 596,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $842.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

