Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,600 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.83) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

