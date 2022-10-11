Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.27.

RGA opened at $131.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.79. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $136.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 80.60%.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

