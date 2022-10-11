Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.25.
Rent-A-Center stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.74. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $58.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 191.55%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 53.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 92.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 60.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 56.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
