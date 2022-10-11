Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Territorial Bancorp (TBNK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBNK):

10/10/2022 – Territorial Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2022 – Territorial Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Territorial Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $18.00.

9/24/2022 – Territorial Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Territorial Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TBNK stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $165.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.53. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $26.81.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,741.3% during the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

