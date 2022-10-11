Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 11th (AFM, BRK, CCH, DS, GNC, HWM, IOM, J, KP2, MARS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 11th:

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 480 ($5.80) target price on the stock.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($31.42) target price on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.01) target price on the stock.

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wolfe Research. Wolfe Research currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kore Potash (LON:KP2) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ScS Group (LON:SCS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.01) target price on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,150 ($13.90) target price on the stock.

Videndum (LON:VID) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,735 ($20.96) price target on the stock.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,640 ($19.82) price target on the stock.

