Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 11th (AFM, BRK, CCH, DS, GNC, HWM, IOM, J, KP2, MARS)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 11th:

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 480 ($5.80) target price on the stock.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($31.42) target price on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.01) target price on the stock.

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wolfe Research. Wolfe Research currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kore Potash (LON:KP2) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

ScS Group (LON:SCS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.01) target price on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,150 ($13.90) target price on the stock.

Videndum (LON:VID) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,735 ($20.96) price target on the stock.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,640 ($19.82) price target on the stock.

