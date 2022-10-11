Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.80. Resources Connection has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $23.18.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $204.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,638,009.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at $17,171,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,638,009.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 313,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,610,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 182,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

