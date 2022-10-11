Reston Wealth Management LLC Acquires 373 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.6% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,523,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,959,000 after purchasing an additional 916,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $55.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,133,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.