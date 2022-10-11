Reston Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,379 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. 823,891 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

