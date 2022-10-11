Revault Network (REVA) Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week

Revault Network (REVA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. Revault Network has a total market capitalization of $106,127.42 and approximately $10,982.00 worth of Revault Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revault Network token can now be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Revault Network has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Revault Network

Revault Network’s launch date was October 12th, 2021. Revault Network’s total supply is 5,456,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,481,157 tokens. Revault Network’s official Twitter account is @revaultnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revault Network is www.revault.network. Revault Network’s official message board is t.me/revaultnews.

According to CryptoCompare, “Revault Network (REVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Revault Network has a current supply of 5,456,113.450016 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Revault Network is 0.07231751 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,568.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.revault.network/.”

