Revuto 24-Hour Volume Tops $36,705.00 (REVU)

Revuto (REVU) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. Revuto has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $36,705.00 worth of Revuto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Revuto has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Revuto token can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Revuto Profile

Revuto was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Revuto’s total supply is 280,125,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,767,976 tokens. The official website for Revuto is crypto.revuto.com. Revuto’s official Twitter account is @get_revuto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revuto is getrevuto.medium.com. The Reddit community for Revuto is https://reddit.com/r/revuto.

Revuto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revuto (REVU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. Revuto has a current supply of 280,125,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Revuto is 0.02990465 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $21,020.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.revuto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revuto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revuto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revuto using one of the exchanges listed above.

