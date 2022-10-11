Revuto (REVU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $36,705.00

Revuto (REVU) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Revuto has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $36,705.00 worth of Revuto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revuto has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Revuto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Revuto

Revuto’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Revuto’s total supply is 280,125,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,767,976 tokens. The official message board for Revuto is getrevuto.medium.com. Revuto’s official Twitter account is @get_revuto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revuto is https://reddit.com/r/revuto. Revuto’s official website is crypto.revuto.com.

Buying and Selling Revuto

According to CryptoCompare, “Revuto (REVU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. Revuto has a current supply of 280,125,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Revuto is 0.02990465 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $21,020.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.revuto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revuto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revuto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revuto using one of the exchanges listed above.

