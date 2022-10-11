REX Hits One Day Volume of $23,741.00 (XRX)

REX (XRX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. REX has a market capitalization of $329,666.87 and approximately $23,741.00 worth of REX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REX token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, REX has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

REX Profile

REX’s launch date was June 24th, 2022. The official website for REX is rex.io. REX’s official Twitter account is @rex_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling REX

According to CryptoCompare, “REX (XRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. REX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of REX is 0.00028834 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $186,727.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rex.io.”

