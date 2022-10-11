RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of RIV stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

