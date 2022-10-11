RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of RIV stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $17.72.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV)
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.