Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 5% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 33.18 and last traded at 33.06. 189,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,830,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at 31.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 63.05.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is 33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.52.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. The company had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,007,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.