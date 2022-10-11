Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $7,982,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 73,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,763. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $350.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.52.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.