Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 81001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.10 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

