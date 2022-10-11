Rooster Battle Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $53,848.97 (RICE)

Rooster Battle (RICE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Rooster Battle has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Rooster Battle has a total market cap of $53,848.97 and $30,124.00 worth of Rooster Battle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rooster Battle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001834 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $305.54 or 0.01604529 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Rooster Battle Token Profile

Rooster Battle (CRYPTO:RICE) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2021. Rooster Battle’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,835,511 tokens. Rooster Battle’s official Twitter account is @roosterbattle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rooster Battle is https://reddit.com/r/roosterbattle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rooster Battle’s official website is roosterbattle.net. The official message board for Rooster Battle is medium.com/@roosterbattle.

Buying and Selling Rooster Battle

According to CryptoCompare, “Rooster Battle (RICE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rooster Battle has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rooster Battle is 0.00060919 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://roosterbattle.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rooster Battle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rooster Battle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rooster Battle using one of the exchanges listed above.

