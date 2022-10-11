RunNode (RUN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $222,473.05

RunNode (RUN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. One RunNode token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RunNode has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. RunNode has a market cap of $222,473.05 and $498,969.00 worth of RunNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RunNode

RunNode’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. RunNode’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,136,317 tokens. The official website for RunNode is www.runnode.com. The official message board for RunNode is medium.com/@runnode. RunNode’s official Twitter account is @runnode.

Buying and Selling RunNode

According to CryptoCompare, “RunNode (RUN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. RunNode has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RunNode is 0.00567511 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $548,984.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.runnode.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RunNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RunNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RunNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

