Safle (SAFLE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.74 Million

Safle (SAFLE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Safle token can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safle has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Safle has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $26,624.00 worth of Safle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Safle Token Profile

Safle’s genesis date was December 16th, 2021. Safle’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Safle’s official Twitter account is @getsafle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safle is safle.medium.com. The Reddit community for Safle is https://reddit.com/r/safle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safle is getsafle.com.

Safle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safle (SAFLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Safle has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safle is 0.01719104 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $999.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://getsafle.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.