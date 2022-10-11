Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $347,139.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $347,139.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,023,272.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $337,433.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $342,493.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $338,813.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $336,421.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $349,117.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $347,461.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $368,138.00.

CRM stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.57. 7,105,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,252,573. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.52 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a PE ratio of 265.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $275,000. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

