Savage Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (SAVG)

Savage (SAVG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, Savage has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Savage has a market cap of $195,724.64 and approximately $14,364.00 worth of Savage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savage token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003048 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Savage Token Profile

Savage was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Savage’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,169,173 tokens. Savage’s official Twitter account is @thesavageapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Savage is savage.app.

Buying and Selling Savage

According to CryptoCompare, “Savage (SAVG) is a cryptocurrency . Savage has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Savage is 0.00364522 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $11,824.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://savage.app/.”

