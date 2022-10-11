SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $252.03

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $252.03 and last traded at $252.88, with a volume of 5547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.93.

SBA Communications Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.52.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 87.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

