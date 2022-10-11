Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,123,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,230,000 after acquiring an additional 99,092 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $1,640,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Schneider National by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 298,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 156,034 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Schneider National by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 174,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Schneider National Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Stories

