Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.16

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 7868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,904,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,223,000 after buying an additional 217,364 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,083,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,397,000 after buying an additional 268,010 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.