Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,292,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 39,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,987. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $33.54.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.