Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,004. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.