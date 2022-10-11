Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Lessened by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.88. 92,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,108. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.