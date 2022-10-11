Scotiabank Cuts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$52.50

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AFN. ATB Capital increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AFN stock traded up C$1.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$658.28 million and a P/E ratio of 61.95. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$27.02 and a 1 year high of C$44.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.46.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$389.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

